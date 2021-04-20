SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

