SmartCash Price Tops $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,340.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,312.65 or 0.04104783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.03 or 0.01673810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.77 or 0.00468172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.15 or 0.00692487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00535764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00432044 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00244444 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

