Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.70

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.70 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.33), with a volume of 16,586 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

About Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

