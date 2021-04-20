Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SMFKY opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

