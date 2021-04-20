Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,242,267.52 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,968,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,228,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,942,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

