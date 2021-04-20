Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 10,023 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $604,687.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,498,950.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $927,810.87.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30.

Snap stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,942,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,057. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

