Snetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $469,440.00 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Snetwork has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $469,440.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Snetwork has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Snetwork Coin Profile

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Snetwork Coin Trading

