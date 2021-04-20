Snetwork Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $551,361.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Snetwork has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Snetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Snetwork

SNET is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,159,082 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

Buying and Selling Snetwork

