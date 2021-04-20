SnowGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

