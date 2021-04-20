SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.