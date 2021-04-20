SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $37.06 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $37.06 or 0.00066670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $657,381.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00280327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.55 or 0.00992193 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00650493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,593.43 or 1.00008648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,183 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.