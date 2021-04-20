SnowSwap Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $37.44 or 0.00067130 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $11.43 million and $659,425.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00060842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00274048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004318 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,578.55 or 0.99648356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.04 or 0.00901920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00633222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,183 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

