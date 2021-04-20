Sociall Price Reaches $0.0407 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $679,578.15 and $9.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00649652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

