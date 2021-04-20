Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.47

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.47 ($20.55) and traded as high as €22.67 ($26.67). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €22.55 ($26.52), with a volume of 1,983,268 shares.

GLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.00 ($23.53).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.47.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

