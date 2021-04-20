Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $96.60. Approximately 1,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80.

About Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

