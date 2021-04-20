SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 0.6% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.25. 48,983 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

