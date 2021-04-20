Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s stock price traded down 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $39.60. 1,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

