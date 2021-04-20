SolarCoin Price Down 91.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $427,350.30 and approximately $6,512.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00469782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,230,454 coins and its circulating supply is 64,804,845 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

SolarCoin Coin Trading

