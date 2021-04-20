SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $312.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,479. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

