Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 0.5%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

