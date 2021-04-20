SONM Trading Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $30.89 million and $13.77 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

