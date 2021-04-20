SONO (SONO) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SONO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $14,117.75 and $31.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.36 or 1.00105045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037710 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.08 or 0.00562031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.84 or 0.00377266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.00 or 0.00856128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003604 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.