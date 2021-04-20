Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.93

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as high as $8.28. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 10,398 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

