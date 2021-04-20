Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $39.68. Approximately 38,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,947,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Sonos alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -159.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sonos by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.