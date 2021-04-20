South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post sales of $552.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.94 million and the lowest is $546.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 257,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.