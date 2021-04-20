South Plains Financial (SPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

