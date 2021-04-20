Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Southern Copper stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,977. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

