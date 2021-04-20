Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,308 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,787 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,761 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the airline’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

