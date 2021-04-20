Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $5.00 at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

SWN stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

