SovranoCoin Price Reaches $0.18 (SVR)

SovranoCoin (CURRENCY:SVR) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One SovranoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SovranoCoin has a market cap of $263,625.09 and $8.00 worth of SovranoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SovranoCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002709 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SovranoCoin Coin Profile

SovranoCoin (SVR) is a coin. SovranoCoin’s total supply is 1,438,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,436,485 coins. SovranoCoin’s official Twitter account is @SovranoCoin_svr and its Facebook page is accessible here . SovranoCoin’s official website is sovranocoin.com . SovranoCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@sovranocoin

Buying and Selling SovranoCoin

