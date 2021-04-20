S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.96. 18,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,110. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $353.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

