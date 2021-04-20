S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
