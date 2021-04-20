S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $265.92 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

