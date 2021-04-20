S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $428.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.88 and a 200-day moving average of $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a one year low of $265.92 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

