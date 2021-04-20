S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

SPGI stock opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

