S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.
SPGI stock opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $265.92 and a 12 month high of $379.87.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.