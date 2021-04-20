SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

