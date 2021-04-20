SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Cut by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Bank owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.