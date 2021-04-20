Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF stock remained flat at $$42.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 56 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157. Spectris has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

