Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,093.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.74 million and $1,093.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

About Spendcoin

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.