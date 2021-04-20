Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark increased their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.82.

TOY stock traded up C$1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,047. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.83. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$42.35.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

