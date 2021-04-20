Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

SR stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,056. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spire by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

