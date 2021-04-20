Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SAVE opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

