Sports Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:AKIC) Shares Up 0.5%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 12,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 71,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

