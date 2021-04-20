Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.36

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRLP. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $558.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Hartree Partners LP grew its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.