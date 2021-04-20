SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam Sells 38,425 Shares

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 274,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,482. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

