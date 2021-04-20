SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,907. SPX has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

