Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.18. 300,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,822,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

