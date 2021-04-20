Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Price Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $340.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as high as $252.93 and last traded at $251.89. 86,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,822,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.33.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,260 shares of company stock worth $226,010,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.42, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

