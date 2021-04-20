Stakinglab 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,060.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002705 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

