Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stamps.com worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,807. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of STMP opened at $199.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average of $215.18. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.84 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.