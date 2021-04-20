Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 517.55 ($6.76).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 482.80 ($6.31) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a one year high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 493.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.80.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

